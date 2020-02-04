BJP MP gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "one nation, one election"
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saroj Pandey on Tuesday gave Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the need for "one nation, one election".
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saroj Pandey on Tuesday gives Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the need for "one nation, one election".
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited heads of all political parties to a meeting on June 19 last year to discuss the "one nation, one election" idea.
The idea of "one nation, one election" is about structuring the Indian election cycle in a manner such that elections to the Lok Sabha and the State Assemblies are synchronised together. (ANI)
