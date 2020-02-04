Left Menu
Development News Edition

National president to look into Hegde's remark on Mahatma Gandhi: BJP Karnataka chief

Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday said that national party president JP Nadda will look into Anant Kumar Hegde's remark on Mahatma Gandhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 12:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 12:41 IST
National president to look into Hegde's remark on Mahatma Gandhi: BJP Karnataka chief
Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel talking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday said that national party president JP Nadda will look into Anant Kumar Hegde's remark on Mahatma Gandhi. Kateel, who was seen leaving the Hegde's residence on Tuesday here, said: "We had come here to discuss state cabinet expansion. National President of the party will look into that (Hegde's remark) matter."

Hegde had sparked a controversy on Saturday after he said that the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi was a "drama". "None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle," Hegde had said while addressing a public event in Bengaluru.

While several Congress leaders have condemned his remark on the father of the nation, BJP leaders too have distanced themselves from it. Top leadership in BJP is unhappy with Anantkumar Hegde over his controversial remark on Mahatma Gandhi, party sources had said on Monday, adding that he has been asked to issue an unconditional apology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

An artiste should be socially conscious: Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has said that an artist should essentially talk about rights and be socially conscious. A creative person should not become indifferent and stop talking about his rights, he said on Monday when he was here to inaugu...

Bihar student leader shot at by gunmen at his native village in Samastipur district

The Bihar unit president of the Rashtriya Lok Samata Partys student wing was shot at by gunmen at his native village in Samastipur district, police said. Four unidentified gunmen who came on two motorbikes shot at Balal Raza, the student le...

AAP guarantees quality education, health, clean water, 24-hour electricity to Delhiites: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

AAP guarantees quality education, health, clean water, 24-hour electricity to Delhiites Deputy CM Manish Sisodia....

Indo-Mexican trade likely to increase 10 pc this fiscal: envoy

Trade between India and Mexico is expected to increase 10 percent during the current financial year, Mexican Ambassador to India Federico Salas said on Tuesday. The volume of bilateral trade was USD 10 billion last fiscal, he said.Mexico is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020