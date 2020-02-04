MNS installs posters warning 'illegal immigrants' from Bangladesh, Pakistan

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandesh Desai on Tuesday said that the party will put up posters in the state to give 'hint' to illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Pakistan to leave the country. Desai's statement comes after MNS posters stating 'Bangladeshis leave the country, otherwise, you will be driven out in MNS style' were seen in Panvel region of Raigad district on Monday.

"We will put up posters like this everywhere. We are giving hint to illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Pakistan that they should leave our country because they live here illegally. A rally of Raj Thackeray is also planned," Desai told ANI. "Police knows everything and they can take action. We will also give a letter to the police. There are Bangladeshi immigrants working at construction sites. In case they commit crimes, how are they going to be traced? The government should take some step," he said.

The posters also feature MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his son Amit Thackeray, who was recently inducted into the party. Thackeray had earlier said that the party will take out a huge rally on February 9 in Mumbai to drive "illegal infiltrators" from Pakistan and Bangladesh, out of India.

"We will take out a huge rally on February 9 to drive illegal infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh, out of India. There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but why should we shelter someone who has come from outside illegally?" he had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

