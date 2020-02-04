Left Menu
Development News Edition

MNS installs posters warning 'illegal immigrants' from Bangladesh, Pakistan

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandesh Desai on Tuesday said that the party will put up posters in the state to give 'hint' to illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Pakistan to leave the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 15:27 IST
MNS installs posters warning 'illegal immigrants' from Bangladesh, Pakistan
Sandesh Desai speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandesh Desai on Tuesday said that the party will put up posters in the state to give 'hint' to illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Pakistan to leave the country. Desai's statement comes after MNS posters stating 'Bangladeshis leave the country, otherwise, you will be driven out in MNS style' were seen in Panvel region of Raigad district on Monday.

"We will put up posters like this everywhere. We are giving hint to illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Pakistan that they should leave our country because they live here illegally. A rally of Raj Thackeray is also planned," Desai told ANI. "Police knows everything and they can take action. We will also give a letter to the police. There are Bangladeshi immigrants working at construction sites. In case they commit crimes, how are they going to be traced? The government should take some step," he said.

The posters also feature MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his son Amit Thackeray, who was recently inducted into the party. Thackeray had earlier said that the party will take out a huge rally on February 9 in Mumbai to drive "illegal infiltrators" from Pakistan and Bangladesh, out of India.

"We will take out a huge rally on February 9 to drive illegal infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh, out of India. There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but why should we shelter someone who has come from outside illegally?" he had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus sends Asia's social media censors into overdrive

Deluged by misinformation about the new coronavirus on social media, some Asian governments are fighting back with arrests, fines and fake news laws - something free speech advocates fear will entrench measures that can also silence dissent...

Kejriwal challenges BJP to declare CM face with '1pm deadline', says ready to debate

With just three days left for the Delhi assembly elections, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal dared the BJP to announce its chief ministerial candidate by 1 pm Wednesday and said he was ready for a public debate with the saffron partys ...

FIR registered against AMU students for burning effigies of PM Modi, Home Minister Shah

Aligarh Police have registered an FIR against six students of Aligarh Muslim University for allegedly burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and raisi...

Rani strike helps India women's hockey team beat Great Britain 1-0

Skipper Rani Rampal struck the solitary goal as the Indian womens hockey team recorded a 1-0 win over Great Britain in its fourth match of the ongoing tour here on Tuesday. Rani scored the goal in the 47 minute to give Indian the lead and e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020