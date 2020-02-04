Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hope Owaisi will recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' with Kejriwal, says Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that he hopes All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi will recite Hanuman Chalisa with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 17:13 IST
Hope Owaisi will recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' with Kejriwal, says Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a rally in Patparganj on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that he hopes All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi will recite Hanuman Chalisa with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "They always support anti-India and anti-social elements. On one hand, they feed biryani to protestors at Shaheen Bagh and on the other, they oppose scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir," said Aditynatah while addressing a rally here in Patparganj.

"Last time, I was banned (by the election commission) for taking Lord Hanuman's name. I wish Owaisi also recites Hanuman Chalisa with Kejriwal," he said. The Chief Minister further targetted ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital over its slogan -- "Ache beete paanch saal" (5 years went well ).

"I want to ask Kejriwal whose five years went well. In Delhi, neither there are proper roads nor potable drinking water. He has failed to open schools. In every street, he has opened 'madushala' (liquor shops)," Adityanath said. He said that the BJP government allowed Kanwar yatra and made River Ganga clean under Namami Ganga project.

Adityanath also challenged Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna and said, "Kejriwal shall take a dip in river Yamuna to show people whether he maintained his promise of cleaning Yamuna or not. Kejriwal said he will provide RO (reverse osmosis) water but he sends poisonous water to every household." The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister claimed people of Delhi have been deprived of the various central schemes due to Kejriwal.

Adityanath alleged that Congres leader Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal and Pakistan Minister Imran Khan speak the same language over the issue of article 370. "Rahul, Kejriwal and Imran Khan have the same tone on the revocation of Article 370. Pakistan Ministers say they do not want BJP to come into power in Delhi. Does Pakistan care about India? Are they worried about our development, security and peace?" he asked.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Uzbekistan evacuates 250 from China

Uzbekistan has evacuated 250 people from China amid the coronavirus outbreak and will place them in quarantine after their arrival in Tashkent, the Central Asian nations state airline said on Tuesday.Uzbekistan Airways said in a statement t...

IndiGo suspends flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou, China

With the number of passengers traveling to China from the city dwindling following the outbreak of coronavirus in that country and the WHO guideline to contain the spread of the deadly disease, a low-cost carrier is all set to suspend its f...

Don't glorify Maoists, terrorists have links with them: Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said some terrorists operating in the state have connections with Maoists and asked Congress not to glorify the ultras as he defended the NIA taking over UAPA cases against two student activ...

UPDATE 1-WHO working on recommendations for resuming flights to China

The World Health Organization WHO is having a teleconference this week with travel and tourism industry representatives to work on recommendations on protecting their crews so they can resume flights to China, a senior WHO official said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020