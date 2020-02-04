Hope Owaisi will recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' with Kejriwal, says Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that he hopes All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi will recite Hanuman Chalisa with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "They always support anti-India and anti-social elements. On one hand, they feed biryani to protestors at Shaheen Bagh and on the other, they oppose scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir," said Aditynatah while addressing a rally here in Patparganj.

"Last time, I was banned (by the election commission) for taking Lord Hanuman's name. I wish Owaisi also recites Hanuman Chalisa with Kejriwal," he said. The Chief Minister further targetted ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital over its slogan -- "Ache beete paanch saal" (5 years went well ).

"I want to ask Kejriwal whose five years went well. In Delhi, neither there are proper roads nor potable drinking water. He has failed to open schools. In every street, he has opened 'madushala' (liquor shops)," Adityanath said. He said that the BJP government allowed Kanwar yatra and made River Ganga clean under Namami Ganga project.

Adityanath also challenged Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna and said, "Kejriwal shall take a dip in river Yamuna to show people whether he maintained his promise of cleaning Yamuna or not. Kejriwal said he will provide RO (reverse osmosis) water but he sends poisonous water to every household." The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister claimed people of Delhi have been deprived of the various central schemes due to Kejriwal.

Adityanath alleged that Congres leader Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal and Pakistan Minister Imran Khan speak the same language over the issue of article 370. "Rahul, Kejriwal and Imran Khan have the same tone on the revocation of Article 370. Pakistan Ministers say they do not want BJP to come into power in Delhi. Does Pakistan care about India? Are they worried about our development, security and peace?" he asked.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

