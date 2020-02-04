Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi poll results will impact country's overall development, says PM Modi

Addressing a rally in Delhi ahead of the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the people to vote for the BJP, saying that the Delhi election's outcome will have a bearing on the country's overall development.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 17:29 IST
Delhi poll results will impact country's overall development, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at an election rally in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Addressing a rally in Delhi ahead of the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the people to vote for the BJP, saying that the Delhi election's outcome will have a bearing on the country's overall development. "The upcoming Delhi election is the first election of this decade. This decade will belong to India. India's development will depend on the decisions taken today," Modi said while addressing a huge public gathering at Dwarka.

He said the city needs to be freed of the politics that "creates roadblocks and spreads hate". "Delhi needs a government which can give directions rather than passing blames," Modi said.

He claimed that Delhi voters' overwhelming support to the BJP just days ahead of the election has disheartened the Opposition. "People siding with the BJP just four days ahead of the elections has stolen the sleep of many people. The people's mood, yesterday in eastern Delhi and today in Dwarka has made the results clear," he added.

The Prime Minister further alleged that the incumbent AAP government does not care about the people, farmers and commuters of the state. "The state government in Delhi does not care about the lives of the people living here. What is the fault of homeless people for which they are not allowed to get homes under the PM Aawas Yojana? What is the fault of farmers that they do not get the benefits under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi? Why did daily commuters have to suffer because the fourth stage of Delhi Metro expansion was not given clearance (by city government) for two years?" Modi said.

Election to the 70-member Assembly in Delhi will be held on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields up as China tries to ease virus impact on economy

Eurozone government bond yields rose on Tuesday as bond investors welcomed measures by China to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which is expected to have a devastating impact on first-quarter growth there. The benchm...

UPDATE 1-Uzbekistan evacuates 250 from China

Uzbekistan has evacuated 250 people from China amid the coronavirus outbreak and will place them in quarantine after their arrival in Tashkent, the Central Asian nations state airline said on Tuesday.Uzbekistan Airways said in a statement t...

IndiGo suspends flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou, China

With the number of passengers traveling to China from the city dwindling following the outbreak of coronavirus in that country and the WHO guideline to contain the spread of the deadly disease, a low-cost carrier is all set to suspend its f...

Don't glorify Maoists, terrorists have links with them: Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said some terrorists operating in the state have connections with Maoists and asked Congress not to glorify the ultras as he defended the NIA taking over UAPA cases against two student activ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020