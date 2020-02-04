Left Menu
BJP asks 240 MPs to campaign in Delhi colonies

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 17:35 IST
  • Created: 04-02-2020 17:35 IST
With only three days left for the Delhi poll campaign to end, the BJP has drafted its 240 MPs in its push to capture power in the national capital and asked them to campaign for the party in colonies populated mostly by poor voters. BJP president J P Nadda made the announcement at its parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, party sources said.

These MPs will be spending their days till the campaign ends in the settlements, including jhuggis, populated mostly by poor voters, Nadda said, expressing confidence that the BJP will win the polls. Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, felicitated Nadda in the meeting, his first after becoming the BJP chief.

The assembly polls will be held in the capital on February 8, and the campaign will end on February 6. Winning over poor voters, large numbers of whom are seen as support base of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, has been a key component of the BJP's strategy.

The party has assigned election duties to its seasoned leaders, including Union ministers and state functionaries, as it seeks to oust the Arvind Kejriwal government from power.

