After Kejriwal, Owaisi too will soon chant 'Hanuman Chalisa,' says Yogi Adityanath

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will also start chanting Hanuman Chalisa, said Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday while canvassing for Delhi Assembly elections.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 17:44 IST
  • Created: 04-02-2020 17:44 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a rally in Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will also start chanting Hanuman Chalisa, said Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday while canvassing for Delhi Assembly elections. "Kejriwal Ji has only started to recite Hanuman Chalisa. You will see what happens from now on. Owaisi (AIMIM chief) too will be seen reciting Hanuman Chalisa one day," said Adityanath at the BJP's election rally in Delhi's northwest Kirari.

According to one of the Hindu beliefs, it is said that reciting the Hanuman Chalisa invokes Hanuman's divine intervention in difficult and critical situations. During an interview with a TV channel on Monday, Kejriwal had recited Hanuman Chalisa, while asserting that he does not need the BJP's validation on being a Hindu.

During the interaction, Kejriwal had said that he is a devotee of Hanuman, and chanted the holy verse to the God, after he was asked by the interviewer if he is a devotee of the Monkey God. The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on Saturday and battles lines have been sharply drawn between the BJP and the incumbent AAP government, led by Arvind Kejriwal.

Several of the BJP's leaders have been camping and crisscrossing the National Capital to woo voters. The counting of votes is scheduled for February 11. (ANI)

