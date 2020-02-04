Unemployment sky high, is this 'sanyog' or PM's 'prayog': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of job losses and took a dig at his "sanyog-prayog" remarks on Shaheen Bagh, asking whether the rise in unemployment was a coincidence or his experiment. At a poll rally on Monday, Prime Minister Modi said the protests against the new citizenship law in Shaheen Bagh and other areas here are not a coincidence but an "experiment" ("sanyog nahi prayog") and a political conspiracy to destroy the country's harmony.

Taking on the prime minister, Priyanka Gandhi said a report recently said 3.5 crore jobs have been lost in the last five years in seven important sectors. "When PM comes to give a speech in front of you, he does not even make a mention of it. Can he tell us whether the job losses were 'sanyog or prayog'. Can he tell us that in 35 years, the unemployment rate is the highest, 'ye kya sanyog tha, ya prayog tha unka'? (Was it coincidence, or his experiment)," she said at a joint rally with Rahul Gandhi in Sangam Vihar.

The Congress general secretary also hit out at the BJP for saying it wants to make Delhi like Uttar Pradesh where she claimed there is crime, anarchy and no sign of development. She also hit out at the BJP and AAP for spending crores on publicity.

