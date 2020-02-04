Left Menu
Oppn spreading misinformation on CAA for political gains: JD(U)

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 19:26 IST
The Janata Dal United, a key ally of the ruling NDA, on Tuesday accused the opposition of spreading misinformation about the amended citizenship law to further their political interests. Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh of the JD (U) said parties opposed the Bill in Parliament but gave no reason for their stand.

"Efforts are being made to vitiate the atmosphere for political gains ...Yes, we have to contest polls, but not at the cost of playing with the unity of the country," he said. When Sougata Roy of the Trinamool Congress tried to intervene, Singh said the bases of parties such as the TMC was "fast shrinking".

He also asked Roy to explain how a state government can refuse to implement a law passed by Parliament. He also wondered how National Register of Citizens can be linked to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) when the NRC has not even taken shape.

Participating in the debate, Nama Nageswara Rao of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) said his party's government in the state has taken measures to realise the dreams of Mahamta Gandhi by developing villages and providing cash incentives to farmers. He also asked as to how the Union government plans to make India a USD 5-trillion economy in four years as it will require a nominal growth of 16 per cent per year.

Adequate fund assistance is also not being given to develop 112 aspirational districts, he claimed. The terms of 15th Finance Commission, which will decide on the division of funds between the Centre and states, are also "unjust" to southern and eastern states, he said.

N K Premachandran (RSP) said he was "deeply disappointed" with the address of the President as there was no mention of the "prevailing social unrest" in his speech. He further said the President's address made no mention of the current financial crisis and the economic slowdown.

"Secular democracy is under threat and people are fighting to protect the secular fabric of the country," he said, referring to the ongoing protests against the CAA. DMK's D Ravikumar regretted that the President's address did not talk about the plight of SC/ST and Dalits.

Dilip Saikia of the BJP said the ntire Assam was supporting the CAA and added that the NRC will strengthen the country. He blamed the Congress for not honouring the Assam accord and fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the north-eastern state.

BSP leader Danish Ali accused the BJP government of using Mahatma Gandhi's name to "mask their bad deeds" and added that the CAA was a "betrayal of the ideals of the Father of the Nation". He regretted that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who as member of the Lok Sabha had sought protection from police, was today asking the force to 'take revenge'.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) member K Navaskani alleged that the CAA has destroyed the peace and harmony in the country and affected the image of the country abroad. Rajdeep Roy (BJP) said Assam has accepted the CAA and peace is returning to the north-east because of the efforts of the Modi government.

