Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish returns to Patna after wrapping up election tour in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 20:55 IST
Nitish returns to Patna after wrapping up election tour in

The Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday returned to the state capital after wrapping up his election campaign tour in Delhi, official sources said. The JD(U) national president had gone to Delhi on Saturday to seek support for his party nominees and also garner vote for the ally BJP in the Delhi polls.

Kumar returned to Patna during the day and straightaway drove to his official residence without giving any opportunity to media persons to ask questions to him, official sources said. During his election trip, Kumar addressed three public meetings- two for his party nominees in Sangam Vihar and Burari assembly constituencies while one for BJP candidate in Wazirpur assembly segment.

Kumar addressed a rally with BJP national president J P Nadda in Sangam Vihar assembly constituency for JD(U) candidate SCL Gupta on Sunday. He also shared dais with Union Home minister Amit Shah the same day to stump for JD(U) candidate Shailendra Kumar from Burari assembly constituency.

Kumar had addressed an election meeting in favour of the BJP candidate in Wazirpur vidhan sabha segment on Monday, where he was joined by union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai. LJP president and MP Chirag Paswan was also present during election meetings, to give a message of NDA unity to the people.

JD(U) is contesting two assembly segments while LJP one out of 70 assembly seats in alliance with the BJP in Delhi. Addressing a public meeting in Burari on Sunday, Kumar had attacked Aam Admi Party's Delhi government for its failure to perform on all fronts be it - roads, drinking water, electricity etc.

The Bihar chief minister had made an appeal to the voters to give a chance to the BJP-led NDA form government for the overall development of Delhi like Bihar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FM exhorts industry to shun hesitation, partner with govt to push growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday exhorted the industry to shun hesitation and be a partner in driving growth, saying the government has already initiated several measures and is willing to take more steps. The government has a...

JVM-P issues show-cause notice to MLA Pradip Yadav for meeting

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Prajatantrik on Tuesday served show-cause notice to party MLA Pradip Yadav for meeting top Congress leaders in Delhi last month, and other anti-party activities. The JVM-P also took umbrage at Yadavs alleged rema...

UPDATE 1-Argentines look to higher authority of native son Pope Francis for help in debt crisis

In the Buenos Aires neighborhood where Pope Francis grew up, Argentines quietly hope the pontiff can help solve a debt crisis that has rippled through every part of Argentine society and put the serial defaulter at risk in the markets. Arge...

EXCLUSIVE-iPhone app makers questioned in U.S. antitrust probe of Apple - sources

The U.S. Justice Department has reached out to app developers as part of its investigation into Apple Inc, one of the four big tech companies being probed for alleged anti-competitive behavior, according to one of the developers and another...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020