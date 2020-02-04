Nitish returns to Patna after wrapping up election tour in

The Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday returned to the state capital after wrapping up his election campaign tour in Delhi, official sources said. The JD(U) national president had gone to Delhi on Saturday to seek support for his party nominees and also garner vote for the ally BJP in the Delhi polls.

Kumar returned to Patna during the day and straightaway drove to his official residence without giving any opportunity to media persons to ask questions to him, official sources said. During his election trip, Kumar addressed three public meetings- two for his party nominees in Sangam Vihar and Burari assembly constituencies while one for BJP candidate in Wazirpur assembly segment.

Kumar addressed a rally with BJP national president J P Nadda in Sangam Vihar assembly constituency for JD(U) candidate SCL Gupta on Sunday. He also shared dais with Union Home minister Amit Shah the same day to stump for JD(U) candidate Shailendra Kumar from Burari assembly constituency.

Kumar had addressed an election meeting in favour of the BJP candidate in Wazirpur vidhan sabha segment on Monday, where he was joined by union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai. LJP president and MP Chirag Paswan was also present during election meetings, to give a message of NDA unity to the people.

JD(U) is contesting two assembly segments while LJP one out of 70 assembly seats in alliance with the BJP in Delhi. Addressing a public meeting in Burari on Sunday, Kumar had attacked Aam Admi Party's Delhi government for its failure to perform on all fronts be it - roads, drinking water, electricity etc.

The Bihar chief minister had made an appeal to the voters to give a chance to the BJP-led NDA form government for the overall development of Delhi like Bihar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.