Left Menu
Development News Edition

US has moved forward at an unimaginable pace: Trump

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 09:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 09:02 IST
US has moved forward at an unimaginable pace: Trump
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

Headed into the election year, President Donald Trump told lawmakers that in three years of his presidency, the US has moved forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago. Making a strong pitch for his re-election and confident of his acquittal from impeachment, Trump, in his joint address to the US Congress told Congressmen that the American dream is back - bigger, better, and stronger than ever before.

"Three years ago, we launched the Great American Comeback. Tonight, I stand before you to share the incredible results," he said as he listed his achievements of the three years and giving his vision for the next term. Trump said that the US administration is strongly defending the national security and "as we defend American lives, we are working to end America's wars in the Middle East."

Stressing that his administration has undertaken unprecedented effort to secure the southern border of the US with Mexico, Trump said that the country "should be a sanctuary for law-abiding Americans - not criminal aliens." Speaking about the US-China relationship, he said for decades, China has taken advantage of the US, "now we have changed that, but, at the same time, we have perhaps the best relationship we have ever had with China, including with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Days ago, we signed the ground breaking new agreement with China that will defend our workers, protect our intellectual property, bring billions of dollars into our treasury, and open vast new markets for products made and grown right here in the US," he said. Trump said that the US is coordinating with the Chinese government and working closely together on the coronavirus outbreak in China.

"My Administration will take all necessary steps to safeguard our citizens from this threat (coronavirus)," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Two more planes evacuate Americans from virus-hit Wuhan

The United States evacuated more than 300 more people on two new flights out of Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the fast-spreading new coronavirus, the State Department has said. The two flights left Wuhan on Tuesday US time after the passen...

Salvadorans killed after U.S. deportation highlights dangers to migrants -report

More than 130 Salvadorans have been killed after being deported from the United States since 2013, U.S.-based Human Rights Watch HRW said on Wednesday, and it stressed the danger migrants face under the Trump administrations hardening immig...

Major US airlines add Hong Kong to China flight suspensions

Hong Kong, Feb 5 AFP United and American Airlines on Wednesday both announced plans to temporarily suspend flights to Hong Kong following the outbreak of a deadly new coronavirus. United said it would halt flights to the international finan...

Woody Harrelson to star in 'The Square' director's next

Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson has come on board the satire Triangle Of Sadness, to be directed by acclaimed Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund. Ostlund is best known for Cannes Palme dOr winner The Square, and the upcoming project marks his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020