Left Menu
Development News Edition

In political speech to Congress, Trump pokes at Democrats' divide on healthcare

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 11:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 11:12 IST
In political speech to Congress, Trump pokes at Democrats' divide on healthcare
Image Credit: ANI

Democrats campaigned on healthcare when they won control of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018. President Donald Trump made plain on Tuesday that he would try to use the issue to his advantage in the 2020 presidential election.

In the annual State of the Union speech, Trump promised to lower health costs for Americans and slammed Democratic plans as a "socialist takeover" that would bankrupt the country and cut benefits by providing care to illegal immigrants. "I want you to know: We will never let socialism destroy American healthcare," he said.

The line drew loud applause from Trump's fellow Republicans in the House chamber. Without naming them, Trump was referring to ambitious plans outlined by Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren that would replace private health insurance with a government-run plan that covers all Americans, based on the Medicare program for older Americans.

Those proposals have divided Democrats seeking their party's presidential nomination to face Trump in the November election and have highlighted differences between the progressive and moderate sides of the party in an election year. Candidates such as former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor, Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Amy Klobuchar favor building on former President Barack Obama's signature Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, rather than dramatically rebuilding the system.

Trump signaled his intent to take advantage of the divide among Democrats and usurp their appeal on an issue that resonates with millions of Americans. He accused Democrats of funding programs that would pay for healthcare for immigrants in the country illegally, at the expense of older Americans.

"If you believe that we should defend American patients and American seniors, then stand with me and pass legislation to prohibit free government healthcare for illegal aliens," he said. Democrats do not intend to cede the issue to Trump.

When Trump said he would had a plan to lower drug costs, Democrats in the chamber responded by chanting: "H.R. 3," referring to their own cost-cutting legislation. Democratic lawmakers invited some 80 doctors, patients and advocates to the State of the Union address as guests to highlight Trump's efforts to dismantle Obamacare.

Trump's Republicans tried unsuccessfully to repeal Obamacare in 2017 and his Justice Department is now backing an effort to dismantle the law in court. "Democrats are trying to make your healthcare better," said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who gave the Democratic Party's televised response. "Republicans in Washington are trying to take it away."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Unknowns of the new virus make global quarantines a struggle

Health authorities are scrambling to halt the spread of a new virus that has killed hundreds in China. But with important details about the illness and how it spreads still unknown, officials and medical personnel are struggling. Government...

Two militants, one CRPF jawan dead in gunbattle in Shalteng area outside Srinagar: Police.

Two militants, one CRPF jawan dead in gunbattle in Shalteng area outside Srinagar Police....

NBA roundup: Harden's heroics lead Rockets past Hornets

James Harden finished one rebound shy of a 40-point triple-double, and the host Houston Rockets erased a 15-point deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-110 on Tuesday. Harden was exceptional throughout but especially down the stretch, f...

US, EU, China, India among 'big emitters', must lead way on climate action: UN chief

The European Union, the US, China, India, Japan and Russia are the worlds big emitters who must respect and meet their commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the UN chief has said, underlining tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020