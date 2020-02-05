Left Menu
BJP benefitting most from Shaheen Bagh, they don't have any other narrative in polls: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he does not have any role in clearing the road in Shaheen Bagh, where people have been protesting for over 40 days now.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he does not have any role in clearing the road in Shaheen Bagh, where people have been protesting for over 40 days now. He added that BJP was benefitting the most from this agitations as 'they don't have any other narrative in the Assembly election'.

"Right now, which party is benefitting the most from Shaheen Bagh? BJP is benefitting the most right now. Other than Shaheen Bagh, they don't have any other narrative in the election. The issue of Shaheen Bagh is that the people, who are protesting have blocked a road there because of which people are facing a lot of troubles... We have demanded many times that Amit Shah should get that road cleared," Kejriwal told ANI here. He also accused the Central ministers and BJP leaders of troubling Delhi citizens for their 'dirty politics'.

"Amit Shah is the Home Minister and the most powerful person of the country right now. He can't get a road cleared? He can. Nobody is ready to understand this that Amit Shah cannot get a road cleared. He does not want to do that. For dirty politics, he has made lives of Delhi people miserable because if he will get that road cleared, BJP's agenda will be over. BJP is only fighting election over Shaheen Bagh, they only want to divert the attention of people of Delhi," he added, Asked why doesn't he intervenes himself being the Chief Minister of Delhi, Kejriwal replied, "I don't have any role (in it). If I can do anything, I will do it immediately. I can't get the road opened there, that police have to do as it is law and order problem. I can't make any commitment there regarding CAA and NRC. I don't have any role... I occupy a constitutional post and have restrictions. People of Delhi have voted me for school, hospital, electricity, water, ration. For law and order, they have voted for the central government." (ANI)

