Rahul Gandhi evades questions on Ram Temple trust

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday evaded questions on Ram Temple trust, which would oversee the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra' nearly three months after the Supreme Court ruling in the decades-old case.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the temple trust will have 15 trustees. According to sources, no one from BJP will be part of the trust.

A five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court had in November ruled unanimously in favour of Ram Lalla. It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7-acre will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram Temple at the site. The court had asked the government to give 5 acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for construction of a mosque.

Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly accused Congress of delaying the judgement in the Ayodhya case. (ANI)

