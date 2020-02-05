Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa: Cong seeks 'ATR' on state govt's 2019-20 Budget proposals

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 18:45 IST
Goa: Cong seeks 'ATR' on state govt's 2019-20 Budget proposals

Accusing the ruling BJP in Goa of not implementing various proposals mentioned in the Budget 2019-20, the opposition Congress on Wednesday demanded an "Action-Taken Report (ATR)" from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The CM, who also holds Finance portfolio, will table the Budget 2020-21 in the Legislative Assembly on February 6.

The BJP-led government has not fulfilled many promises like resumption of mining, revamping school curriculum and setting up Anganwadis it had made in the last budget, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said. He said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who also holds the Finance portfolio, should table an ATR on the last year's financial statement in the Legislative Assembly before tabling the Budget.

"Although BJP leaders since 2012 had been promising to resume mining operations, CM Sawant had categorically stated during his budget presentation that the government will exploit legislative and judicial options to restart mining "The CM needs to inform which options were explored and whether mining will be resumed in Goa?" he questioned. The iron ore mining in Goa came to a standstill following a Supreme Court order.

Referring to the state government's proposal to start 100 model Anganwadis (rural child healthcare centres), Chodankar demanded the current status of that promise. He also questionned the status of the CM's promise to revamp the entire school curriculum and bring it on par with other states..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Burqa-clad woman, identified as YouTuber Gunja Kapoor, detained at Shaheen Bagh

A woman YouTuber donning a burqa was detained on Wednesday at Delhis Shaheen Bagh after anti-CAA protesters caught her asking too many questions, police said. The woman was identified as Gunja Kapoor, they said.Kapoor describes herself as t...

Facebook, SIAM joins hands to offer digital experience on auto expo

Facebook and industry body SIAM Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers have collaborated to offer digital experience around the Auto Expo. The partnership will entail regular programming on AutoExpo2020s Facebook and Instagram handles w...

EC bans Pravesh Verma from campaigning for 24 hours for casting 'vitriolic aspersions' on Delhi CM

The Election Commission EC on Wednesday barred BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews for 24 hours over his statement against Delhi Chief Minister Arvi...

Khalistanis a marginal minority with no political support, says counter-terrorism expert

Labelling slain Khalistani terrorist Harmeet Singh alias Happy PhD as a martyr is an exercise conducted at the behest of Khalistani secessionists in the Sikh diaspora, according to a counter-terrorism expert. Ajai Sahni, who serves as the E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020