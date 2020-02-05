Goa: Cong seeks 'ATR' on state govt's 2019-20 Budget proposals

Accusing the ruling BJP in Goa of not implementing various proposals mentioned in the Budget 2019-20, the opposition Congress on Wednesday demanded an "Action-Taken Report (ATR)" from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The CM, who also holds Finance portfolio, will table the Budget 2020-21 in the Legislative Assembly on February 6.

The BJP-led government has not fulfilled many promises like resumption of mining, revamping school curriculum and setting up Anganwadis it had made in the last budget, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said. He said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who also holds the Finance portfolio, should table an ATR on the last year's financial statement in the Legislative Assembly before tabling the Budget.

"Although BJP leaders since 2012 had been promising to resume mining operations, CM Sawant had categorically stated during his budget presentation that the government will exploit legislative and judicial options to restart mining "The CM needs to inform which options were explored and whether mining will be resumed in Goa?" he questioned. The iron ore mining in Goa came to a standstill following a Supreme Court order.

Referring to the state government's proposal to start 100 model Anganwadis (rural child healthcare centres), Chodankar demanded the current status of that promise. He also questionned the status of the CM's promise to revamp the entire school curriculum and bring it on par with other states..

