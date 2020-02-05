Priyanka targets BJP leaders, says their slogans define their character

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at BJP leaders on Wednesday, saying their character can be defined by the kind of slogans they raise. She accused the Aam Aadmi Party of "modelling" on former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit's development model.

"Their slogans tell their character. Ye desh jodne wale nare hain? (Are these slogans in favour of bringing the country together)," Gandhi said at a poll rally in Chandni Chowk. "No one can get freedom in this country without Hindu-Muslim unity. If there was no unity among religions, Britishers would still have been here. The country cannot progress with their policies, they want to divide people and do not address the real issues," the Congress general secretary said.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being "hungry for publicity", Gandhi sought explanation from them over their expenditure on advertisements. "Sheila Dikshit developed Delhi to what it is today. Metro, flyovers, all these were developed by her and then they came and started modelling on her development model," Gandhi said as she unveiled a report card of the AAP government, drawing comparisons with the Congress regime.

