Every Indian's 'dream' of Ram temple to be fulfilled: Nadda after PM's announcement of Trust
BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday said the "dream" of every Indian to have a Ram temple in Ayodhya is going to be realised after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a trust to build the temple. It is a historic day, Nadda said, adding that the harmony and brotherhood witnessed in society over the issue shows how strong India's social fabric is.
"It is a historic day today. By announcing the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Prime Minister has respected all Indians. The dream of a grand Ram temple that every Indian had for centuries is going to be fulfilled now," he said. On Wednesday, Modi announced in Lok Sabha the formation of a trust to construct a Ram Temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in November last year.
