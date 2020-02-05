Modi won't be able to face youth over unemployment in next 6 months: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising unemployment, and claimed that the Prime Minister will not be able to step out from his house in the next six months due to his "false promises of employment". "Narendra Modi, who is giving speeches, he will not be able to move out of his house in the next six months. The youth of India will lathi-charge him to make him understand that without employment, the country can never progress," Gandhi said while addressing a rally at Old Delhi's Hauz Qazi.

The Congress leader also cornered Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not fulfilling his promise of providing employment to city's youth. Taking a jibe at the central government over Budget 2020-21, the Wayanad MP had on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Modi-led government and claimed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had not even mentioned once the issue of unemployment during her three-hour-long budget speech.

Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled for February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.