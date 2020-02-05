If Kejriwal is terrorist, arrest him: AAP dares BJP

If the BJP thinks Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a "terrorist", he should be arrested and sent to jail, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh dared the Modi government in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Launching a scathing attack on the BJP during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Singh accused the BJP of vitiating the election atmosphere in Delhi and spreading hate in its poll campaign.

"They are calling an elected chief minister terrorist.... If Arvind Kejriwal is a terrorist, arrest him and put him in jail," Singh said. The AAP MP said Kejriwal is an IITian and spearheaded a campaign against corruption.

Exuding confidence that his party will win Delhi assembly election, Singh said Delhiities will tell the BJP that "their son (Kejriwal) is not a terrorist but a patriot". Singh was referring to the terrorist remark of BJP MP Parvesh Verma who was banned for campaigning by the Election Commission on Wednesday for 24 hours for the statement.The ban on Verma, second in the last one week, came into force at 6 pm, which means he will not be able to campaign for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls any further.

The AAP leader said in Rajya Sabha those who patronise killers of Mahatma Gandhi cannot be secular. Highlighting the works done by the AAP government in Delhi during the last five years, Singh questioned the BJP's wisdom of terming "a person like Kejriwal terrorist".

He also criticised the BJP for focusing on Shaheen Bagh in the election campaign and said the people of Delhi have rejected the narrative and decided to show them the door. The AAP member also demanded that the Centre hold talks with protestors at Shaheen Bagh, who are holding a sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) since December 15.

According to him, the BJP campaign was not at all focused on what it would do for the development of Delhi. "They neither have a vision nor a leader for Delhi," he said.

He said the Union Government presented a lacklustre budget at a time when the country is facing economic slowdown and high inflation. Singh also alleged a scam in import of onions. Singh criticised the Centre's plan for privatisation of PSUs, including the LIC.

On the CAG audit report on defence, he said the Union Government should be ashamed that it could not fulfil the needs of the armed forces. BSP leader Satish Mishra opposed the CAA saying it is "totally unconstitutional and illegal". He lamented that those who are opposing the law are being described as "Pakistani, terrorists and traitors".

Stressing that to protest is a fundamental right, he criticised the use of force against anti-CAA agitators in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. He opposed the disinvestment of LIC and said the country is passing through an economic crisis.

Balwinder Singh Bhunder (SAD) talked about the plight of farmers across India and especially Punjab. He demanded that the government increase the minimum support price of crops and take steps for "assured purchase" of pulses and oilseeds.

