Left Menu
Development News Edition

EC, police officials inspect Shaheen Bagh, encourage protesters to vote

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 00:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 00:44 IST
EC, police officials inspect Shaheen Bagh, encourage protesters to vote

Senior officials of the Election Commission and the Delhi Police on Wednesday inspected the Shaheen Bagh area, the site of anti-CAA protests for over 50 days, and encouraged protesters to vote in the assembly polls due on February 8, officials said. The Delhi poll body has put all five polling stations in the Shaheen Bagh area under the "critical" category.

"Special expenditure observer and special observer police, along with senior police officials, inspected the area for over an hour. We spoke to some of the protesters and they said they would participate in the elections," Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Devesh Srivastava said. The protesters said they will help the authorities in conducting peaceful polls in the national capital, police said.

Shaheen Bagh, Khureji Khas and Hauz Rani are some of the sites in the city where protesters are opposing the amended citizenship law. Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan said a briefing led by Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Devesh Srivastava was held on Wednesday morning to assess the situation in Shaheen Bagh ahead of the poll on February 8.

"Recently, I had visited the area along with the Delhi CEO, and we had taken stock of the situation. There may have been some firing incidents in the last few days, but anti-CAA protests are happening in many other parts of Delhi, but no untoward incidents have been reported from those areas," he told reporters. "During our visit to Shaheen Bagh on Friday, we had tried to feel the pulse of people and I don't see any reason for concern. We are hopeful people will step out and vote on the polling day without any fear," said Ranjan, also a nodal officer of the Delhi Police for the assembly elections.

In view of the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi poll body has put all five polling stations in the area under the "critical" category, its top official said on Wednesday, while asserting that confidence-building measures are being undertaken to reassure voters. Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh also said that no complaint has been received from local people of Shaheen Bagh about any safety issue they feel would be on the polling day.

Hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens. The elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

Coronavirus vaccine: Latest developments in race to beat the virus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on virus vaccine hopes, dollar gains

The dollar gained and a gauge of global equity markets surged for a third day on Wednesday as expectations of more central bank stimulus and reports suggesting scientists were closing in on a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus boosted senti...

UPDATE 2-Biden says he's 'not going anywhere' after poor Iowa showing

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to go on fighting for the Democratic presidential nomination despite what he called the gut punch he took in Iowa, where partial results show the political veteran lagging in fourth pl...

UPDATE 5-Trump poised for acquittal in Senate; Romney will vote to convict

A prominent Republican senator, Mitt Romney, on Wednesday became the only member of his party to announce plans to vote to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial just hours before the U.S. Senate was poised to acquit the Republican p...

12th U.S. case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin

The 12th known U.S. case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wisconsin by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state health agency said in a statement. The patient was identified only as an adult with a history of travel to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020