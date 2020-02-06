Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Romney will vote to convict Trump for 'appalling abuse' of trust

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 01:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 01:37 IST
UPDATE 1-Romney will vote to convict Trump for 'appalling abuse' of trust

Republican U.S. Senator Mitt Romney on Wednesday issued a scathing criticism of Donald Trump as he broke with his party and said he would vote to convict the U.S. president for abuse of power in his impeachment trial. With the Republican-controlled Senate nearing a vote that almost certainly will lead to Trump's acquittal, Romney is the only Republican in the chamber to advocate removing him from power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

"Corrupting an election to keep one's self in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine," Romney said in a speech on the Senate floor. Romney, a moderate who represents Utah in the Senate, had sided with Democrats in calling for more witness testimony in Trump's impeachment trial, a move Republicans blocked.

While he is merely a freshman in the Senate, Romney arrived in 2019 as an elder statesman, having served previously as the governor of Massachusetts and in 2012 as the Republican Party's unsuccessful presidential nominee. Many Democrats, and some Republicans, had hoped that Romney might spearhead a drive for a Senate conviction of Trump. Instead, Romney repeatedly said he would quietly weigh the evidence before deciding how he would vote at the end of the trial.

At the start of his floor speech, Romney had to pause as he appeared to be choking back tears when he noted that as a Mormon, "I am profoundly religious. My faith is at the heart of who I am." Romney's speech outlining his denunciation of Trump's actions came less than two hours before the Senate was poised to vote on whether to convict Trump on two impeachment charges: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust," Romney declared. Trump has a track record of going after politicians who criticize him and some Republican office-holders have been careful to toe the Trump line or else face a Trump-backed primary opponent.

In his speech, Romney predicted that his position on impeachment could cause him to be "vehemently denounced." Nonetheless, referring to Trump's contention that he has conducted himself in a "perfect" manner, Romney said, "What he did was not perfect. No, it was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

Coronavirus vaccine: Latest developments in race to beat the virus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FBI director warns of ongoing Russian 'information warfare'

R Washington, Feb 6 AP FBI Director Chris Wray said Wednesday that Russia is engaged in information warfare heading into the 2020 presidential election, though he said law enforcement has not seen ongoing efforts by Russia to target Americ...

UPDATE 5-About 350 U.S. evacuees from China land at California air base

Two planes carrying about 350 Americans out of Wuhan, China, arrived at a U.S. military base in California on Wednesday, in Washingtons latest effort to bring its citizens home from the epicenter of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak. ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on virus vaccine hopes, dollar gains

The dollar gained and a gauge of global equity markets surged for a third day on Wednesday as expectations of more central bank stimulus and reports suggesting scientists were closing in on a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus boosted senti...

UPDATE 2-Biden says he's 'not going anywhere' after poor Iowa showing

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to go on fighting for the Democratic presidential nomination despite what he called the gut punch he took in Iowa, where partial results show the political veteran lagging in fourth pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020