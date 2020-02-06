Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel: Conservatives siding with far right in election bad for democracy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 15:21 IST
Merkel: Conservatives siding with far right in election bad for democracy
File photo

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Wednesday - when a state premier was elected with support from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and her conservatives - was a bad day for democracy and the outcome needed to be undone.

"This event is inexcusable and so the result must be reversed," Merkel told a news conference during a visit to South Africa.

The election of Thomas Kemmerich, a little-known liberal Free Democrat (FDP) in the eastern state of Thuringia, was the first in which a state premier won with the support of the AfD, shattering the post-war consensus among established parties of shunning the far right.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan counting on pace bowlers to dominate Bangladesh

Rawalpindi Pakistan, Feb 6 AP Pakistans confidence is boosted by Bangladesh appearing vulnerable without Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan for the first test starting on Friday. Mushfiqur withdrew from the test because of security concern...

My vote bank not religion or caste-based, but people who want good edu, medical facilities: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his vote bank is not based on religion or caste, but are all those people who want good education, medical treatment, modern roads and 24-hour electricity. In an interview to PTI, Kejriw...

Kazakhstan bans exports of masks to China amid virus scare

Kazakhstan has banned the exports of protective masks after their sales to neighboring China surged amid the coronavirus outbreak, pushing up local prices and limiting availability. The Central Asian nation bordering China has not reported ...

Extended coronavirus outbreak could lower oil demand, prices: Moody's

Global oil demand and prices will fall due to extended coronavirus outbreak, Moodys Investors Services said on Thursday. The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has reduced economic activity in China, the worlds largest oil importer, it said in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020