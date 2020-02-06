Dispel misinformation about CAA: Bhagwat to RSS functionaries

Amid the ongoing protests against the CAA, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday called upon Sangh functionaries to reach out to people to dispel misinformation about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and drum up support for the controversial legislation. He gave the call at a meeting of RSS functionaries from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, both ruled by the Congress, here, sources in the organisation said.

The media was not allowed to cover the meet. The RSS chief categorically told the functionaries to remove the impression prevailing in certain quarters that the new citizenship law is against the Constitution, they added.

Bhagwat's suggestion was based on feedback that Dalits are being misled by vested interest with arguments that the CAA is an attack on Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, the sources added. With this, the RSS sarsanghchalak wrapped up his four- -day-long visit to the city where he held a series of meetings with pracharaks (full-time volunteers) from Chhattisgarh and MP and functionaries of more than 35 Sangh affiliates at Sharda Vihar, a residential school, they said.

With the meetings over, pracharaks and functionaries of Sangh affiliates like the ABVP, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, the Hindu Jagran Manch, the Sewa Bharti, the Vidya Bharti and the Gram Bharti will start fanning out among people, especially in rural areas, to dispel misinformation about the CAA-NRC, an RSS insider said. The campaign will be carried out on a war-footing as vested interests are dividing the Hindu society over the CAA and the proposed NRC with arguments that the measures are against the Constitution, he said.

Progress and impact of the outreach programme, which is especially focused on youths, will be reviewed periodically at different levels, the RSS insider added. An attempt is on to divide the Hindu society with misinformation that the CAA and NRC are against Ambedkars views and spirit of the Constitution drafted by him, he said.

Followers of Ambedkar are being swayed by anti-CAA protesters, he added. Bhagwat ji asked functionaries to work for social harmony (samajik samrasta), the RSS insider added.

According to another Sangh insider, some functionaries apprised Bhagwat about the exodus of Muslims office-bearers from the Madhya Pradesh BJP's minority cell in protest against the CAA-NRC. He said Bhagwat told them they should win over these minority community members and convince them that the CAA was not against Indian Muslims.

During his visit, Bhagwat held talks with more than 100 pracharaks from MP and Chhattisgarh on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday and Thursday, he held interaction with functionaries of more than 35 Sangh affiliates.

Bhagwat received feedback from them on different issues, including the CAA and the NRC, the sources said. Union ministers Prahlad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh, MP BJP president Rakesh Singh, among others, met Bhagwat here.

Meanwhile, an RSS release said Bhagwat asked functionaries to build a strong cadre to take on social challenges and removes vices from the society. The CAA seeks to fast-track Indian citizenship for non -Muslim who fled Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan because of religious persecution.

CAA's critics say the law is discriminatory and violates the core values of the Constitution. Its enactment in December triggered widespread protests in the country. The NRC (National Register of Citizens) seeks to create a record of bonafide Indian citizens in the country and identify illegal residents..

