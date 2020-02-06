Highlights at 9 pm

Following are the top stories at 9 pm

Street protests against legislature's decisions road to anarchy: Modi on CAA stir New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday warned that street protests and arson against decisions of Parliament and state assemblies and people's refusal to accept laws will lead to anarchy, as he accused the Congress and other opposition parties of inciting protests against the CAA and the NPR.

No one in BJP worthy of becoming CM, AAP will continue free schemes for Delhi: Kejriwal New Delhi: No one in the BJP is worthy of becoming chief minister of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, the last day of campaigning for the February 8 elections, and held out the promise of continuing free schemes and introducing more if necessary. By Bunty Tyagi and Uzmi Athar

Shaheen Bagh joint-venture of AAP, Cong; 'tukde-tukde gang' to get shock after Delhi poll results: Shah New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday alleged that the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh was a "joint venture" between the AAP and the Congress, and asserted that the "tukde-tukde gang" would get a "shock" when the Delhi election results will be declared.

Ten defectors who helped BJP gain power rewarded with Cabinet berth Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday rewarded with Cabinet berth 10 defectors, who helped the BJP bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition and come to power.

EC issues show-cause notice to Adityanath for 'biryani to terrorists' remark New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his alleged 'biryani for terrorist' remarks.

All 645 evacuated from Wuhan test negative for coronavirus New Delhi: All 645 people evacuated from China's Wuhan city, who were lodged at the quarantine facilities set up by the Army and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in and around Delhi, have tested negative for coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Tax searches in TN unearths Rs 300 cr suspected evasion; actor Vijay under scanner Chennai: Income Tax searches in premises linked to various Tamil film personalities in Tamil Nadu has led to 'concealment' of income estimated to be in excess of Rs 300 crore and top actor Vijay's investments and remuneration are being probed, the department said on Thursday.

Opposition slams govt over sliding growth, rising unemployment New Delhi: The Opposition on Thursday slammed the government for its failure to check sliding economy growth, rising unemployment and firming inflation.

LGD8 SC-LD NIRBHAYA Nirbhaya case: SC to hear on Friday Centre's appeal challenging HC verdict on hanging of convicts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday the Centre's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict dismissing its plea against stay on the execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

LGD24 DL-COURT-LD NIRBHAYA Nirbhaya case: Court seeks convicts' response on Tihar's plea for fresh death warrants

New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday sought by tomorrow the response of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on the plea of Tihar jail authorities seeking issuance of fresh death warrants against them.

LGD34 SC-2NDLD SABARIMALA Sabarimala: 9-judge bench to decide on Monday if SC can refer legal issues in review jurisdiction

New Delhi: A 9-judge Constitution bench said Thursday it will answer the contentious legal issue on February 10 whether the Supreme Court can refer questions of law to a larger bench while exercising its limited power under review jurisdiction in the Sabarimala case.

RBI keeps interest rates unchanged on uncertain inflation outlook Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday expectedly kept interest rates unchanged amid uncertain inflation outlook but left the door open for more easing in future even as it took steps to spur credit growth in an economy facing its worst slowdown in more than a decade.

FGN37 US-IMPEACHMENT-2NDLD-TRUMP US President Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges by Senate

Washington: The Republican-controlled Senate has acquitted Donald Trump in his high-profile impeachment trial, giving the US President a major political victory in an election year but not before bitterly dividing the country and costing millions of dollars to the tax payers. By Lalit K Jha

FGN53 CHINA-LDALL VIRUS China denounces reports of higher fatalities as coronavirus death toll rises to 564

Beijing: China on Thursday denounced as "rumours and lies" the reports of a much higher death toll and infected cases in the coronavirus outbreak that it said has killed 564 people as the authorities finished work on a second hospital to treat thousands of patients suffering from the disease. By K J M Varma PTI HMB

