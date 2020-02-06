BJP complains to CEC against Kejriwal for giving 'paid news'
A BJP delegation met the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Thursday and sought action against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of issuing "paid news".
The delegation complained that "the paid news was given by Arvind Kejriwal in all the big newspapers", the BJP alleged in a statement.
The delegation, including party MP Meenakshi Lekhi, Delhi election convener Tarun Chugh, national media co-head Sanjay Mayukh and election media team head Ashok Devraha, demanded the CEC that expenditure of the alleged "paid news" should be added to election expenses of Kejriwal, who is contesting from the New Delhi Assembly seat.
