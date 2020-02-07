Over 5,000 rallies, meetings, roadshows by BJP for Delhi Assembly polls

The BJP has organised more than 5,000 rallies, election meetings, and roadshows during its campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls. BJP president JP Nadda did a total of 63 election meetings, rallies, and roadshows. While the Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a total of 53 election meetings, rallies, and roadshows, told BJP.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh did 12 meetings and rallies, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also participated in a similar number of election rallies. Apart from this, Union Ministers from the BJP, 11 chief ministers from different states, deputy chief ministers and state ministers did various programs in the election campaign.

More than 240 BJP MPs and around 1,000 BJP MLAs and over 1 lakh BJP workers campaigned for the assembly polls in Delhi. Campaigning for Delhi Assembly polls came to a close on Thursday putting an end to rallies and roadshows by leaders as Delhiites prepare to vote on February 8.

The campaign, which was marked by aggressive rallies and roadshows of parties including the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress ended at 6 pm on Thursday. A total of 668 candidates are in the poll fray while the onus for electing the next government will be on around 1.47 crore voters.

Voting for Delhi assembly elections will take place on February 8, and the results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)

