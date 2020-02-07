Goa budget 100% implementable, realistic: Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the state budget, which he presented in the Assembly, was "100 per cent implementable and realistic". Sawant on Thursday presented a "revenue surplus" budget with an outlay of Rs 21,056.35 crore.

"It is a 100 percent implementable and realistic budget," Sawant told reporters outside the Assembly complex on Friday. Citizens and media have lauded the budget, he claimed.

"The budget has not put any burden on the common man and it is for the sustainable development of Goa," the Chief Minister said. The budget has kept in mind growth of the industrial sector and measures proposed in it will help in ease of doing business, he added.

Sawant on Thursday presented the budget amidst protests by members of the Opposition, who condemned the arrest of Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte. Khaunte, a former state revenue minister, was arrested for allegedly threatening BJP's Goa spokesperson Premanand Mahambrey on Wednesday.

Legislators from the Congress, Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Khaunte tried to disrupt the proceedings of the House, but were whisked away after they shouted slogans when Sawant was presenting the budget. Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Friday said the budget is full of promises to fool people.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "Wondering how wonders will happen, as the budget figures are wandering away from the realistic facts. The budget is full of promises is to fool the people of Goa."

