Uproar in LS over Harsh Vardhan's remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Treasury and opposition members nearly came to blows in Lok Sabha on Friday when Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan condemned in "no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During Question Hour, when Gandhi asked a question related to the establishment of medical colleges, Vardhan said before giving the answer, he would like to make a statement on the Congress leader's recent comment on the prime minister.

Vardhan said he "condemns in no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks of Gandhi. Speaker Om Birla asked the minister to stick to his answer. As Vardhan continued reading out the written statement, Congress MPs came to the Well strongly protesting against the minister's stand.

One of the Congress members from Tamil Nadu, Manicka Tagore, came to the treasury benches and attempted to aggressively reach Vardhan, who was sitting in the second row. Immediately, BJP member from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushasn Sharan Singh held Tagore by his arm to prevent him from reaching the union minister.

Congress MP from Kerala Hibi Eden tried to intervene. Several MPs from both sides and union ministers, including Smriti Irani prevented them from coming to blows.

The speaker immediately adjourned the House till 1 pm. During a rally for the Delhi Assembly polls, the Congress leader had reportedly said that "youth would beat Modi with sticks over the lack of jobs".

On Thursday the prime minister had taken a dig at Gandhi for his remarks, saying he would increase the number of Surya Namaskars (a yoga exercise) so that his back can bear the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

