Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manickam Tagore didn't attack anyone rather he was attacked, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday dismissed allegations about the attack on Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan by Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore and added that the latter was rather attacked.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 14:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 14:08 IST
Manickam Tagore didn't attack anyone rather he was attacked, says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday dismissed allegations about the attack on Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan by Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore and added that the latter was rather attacked. "There is an issue in Wayanad about them not having a Medical College so I wanted to raise. BJP obviously doesn't like it if I speak. We are not allowed to speak in Parliament. See visuals, Manickam Tagore didn't attack anyone rather he was attacked," Gandhi told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal had alleged that Tagore had charged towards Dr Harsh Vardhan. "Union Minister Harsh Vardhan was speaking in the Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi's statement when Congress MP Manickam Tagore charged towards him. It is an unfortunate event for democracy," he said.

The Lok Sabha was later adjourned over Gandhi's statement that youth will hit Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sticks if he is unable to address the issue of unemployment in the country. "The Prime Minister is delivering speeches now, but six months later, he will not be able to even leave his home. The youth of India will beat him up with sticks and make him understand that this country will not be able to make progress until jobs are provided to them," the Congress leader had said while addressing a rally for the party candidate in Delhi polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Biggest German industry slump in a decade revives recession fears

German industrial output suffered its biggest fall in December since the recession-hit year of 2009, a shock drop highlighting the weakness in manufacturing that risks dragging Europes largest economy into contraction again. Industrial prod...

India, US will work together to combat terrorism, Jihadi culture: Ambassador Sandhu

Noting that there is an unlimited potential in Indo-US relations, Indias new Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has said the two countries will stand shoulder to shoulder to combat terrorism and the Jihadi culture that is invading t...

Women T20 World Cup could revolutionise game even further: Harmanpreet

Performances of the teams have gone better and better in the last two years and the upcoming women T20 World Cup has the potential to revolutionise the game even further, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said on Friday. India, though, have st...

New legislation to be commenced to bring justice to GBV survivors

President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a proclamation on the commencement of legislation that establishes dedicated Sexual Offences Courts that will bring relief and justice to survivors of gender-based violence GBV.The Judicial Matters Secon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020