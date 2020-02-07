Left Menu
Uproar in LS over Harsh Vardhan's remarks on Rahul

  Updated: 07-02-2020 15:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Treasury and opposition members nearly came to blows in Lok Sabha on Friday when Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan condemned in "no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During Question Hour, when Gandhi asked a question related to establishment of medical colleges, Vardhan said before giving the answer, he would like to make a statement on the Congress leader's recent comment on the prime minister.

Vardhan said he "condemns in no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks of Gandhi. "Sir, please excuse me. Before I begin answering this question of dear Shri Rahul Gandhi ji. I want to condemn in no uncertain words the outlandish language that he has used against the prime minister of the country," he said.

Speaker Om Birla asked the minister to stick to his answer. As Vardhan continued reading out the statement, Congress MPs came to the Well strongly protesting against the minister's move.

One of the Congress members from Tamil Nadu, Manickam Tagore, came to the treasury benches and attempted to aggressively reach Vardhan, who was sitting in the second row. Immediately, BJP member from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, held Tagore by his arm to prevent him from reaching the union minister.

Congress MP from Kerala Hibi Eden tried to intervene. Several MPs from both sides and union ministers, including Smriti Irani, prevented them from coming to blows.

"Guys, what are you doing. What is going on," Irani was heard saying. Unnerved by the commotion, Vardhan continued reading his statement.

"In a recent speech, he (Gandhi) used words like 6 mahina baad, iss desh ka yuva, Narendra Modi ko dande maar maar ke desh se bahar karenge. (After six months, youth of the country would beat Modi with sticks and throw him out)," Vardhan said. The minister said Rahul's father Rajiv Gandhi was a prime minister and even he was not targeted like this.

"I don't think in the worst of cases our party leaders have made such outlandish personal remarks against him threatening to beat him with dandas (sticks) and throwing him out of the country," Vardhan said. "The entire House present here must in unequivocal terms condemn his remarks against our prime minister. We demand...," he said.

The speaker immediately adjourned the House till 1 pm. After the House was adjourned, several MPs of the ruling BJP demanded expulsion of Tagore from the House.

"Sadan se bahar karo. Mafi mango (Expel him from the House. Seek apology)," BJP members were heard saying. Another member was heard saying, "Rahul Gandhi mafi mango (Rahul should tender apology)".

Gandhi made the remarks during a rally for the Delhi Assembly polls. On Thursday the prime minister took a dig at Gandhi for his remarks, saying he would increase the number of Surya Namaskars (a yoga exercise) so that his back can bear the attack.

As soon as the House reassembled at 1 pm, Kirit Solanki, who was in the chair, adjourned proceedings till 2 pm. When the House again met at 2 pm, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the Congress member's attempt to attack Vardhan.

"It is highly uncalled for. If anything is wrongly spoken then it is up to the Speaker to take a call but trying to attack the minister is condemnable," Joshi said. As Congress members too were on there feet, A Raja, who was Chairing the proceedings of the House, adjourned it for the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

