Governor urges people to go by Constitution

  Kolkata
  07-02-2020 17:03 IST
  07-02-2020 17:03 IST
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday urged people to abide by the Constitution and not to allude to what is not sanctified by it. Dhankar delivered the governor's customary speech at the assembly at the start of the budget session during the day.

"I delivered the address in the high traditions of the Constitution. I do hope all will pay due obeisance to the Constitution", Dhankar said in a tweet. He said, "This is the only way to serve the people and enhance democratic values. I urge those in authority to desist from methodology not sanctified by constitution." In his address in the assembly, the governor said that the country is at a critical juncture, the basic values and principles of the Constitution are under threat.

He had also said that there is a general air of intolerance, bigotry and hatred in the country..

