Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Apologise within 24 hours, or face legal action', Sisodia sends defamation notice to Parvesh Verma

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday sent a defamation notice to BJP leader Parvesh Verma over allegations of corruption made against him by the MP from West Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 21:34 IST
'Apologise within 24 hours, or face legal action', Sisodia sends defamation notice to Parvesh Verma
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday sent a defamation notice to BJP leader Parvesh Verma over allegations of corruption made against him by the MP from West Delhi. The defamation notice by the AAP leader has been sent through his lawyer over the allegations made by Verma during a press conference earlier today.

Sisodia has asked the BJP leader to issue an "express, unqualified and unambiguous apology" personally in writing and similarly also publish it in the prominent newspapers in circulation in New Delhi and nearby areas. "In view of above, you are hereby called upon to render immediately a complete, express, unqualified and unambiguous apology to my client for inflicting the aforesaid libel upon my client, which must be tendered to my client personally in writing by you as well as by printing the same along with true and correct facts, as stated above, on various newspapers of wide circulation in the National Capital Territory of Delhi as well as across India prominently within 24 hours of receipt of this notice," the notice read.

"Failing which appropriate legal proceedings shall be initiated including criminal prosecution for the offence of criminal defamation as well as a civil suit for recovery of damages as well as for injunction in accordance with the law and at your risks and costs," it added. Earlier, the CBI had on Thursday arrested Gopal Krishna Madhav, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Deputy chief minister in Delhi over accusations of receiving a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.Verma, referring to Sisodia, had said that OSD was just a front and the money was being used by the Deputy CM himself. He also added that this money was being used to fund the protests being held at Shaheen Bagh.

"OSD is just the front, the money goes in the pockets of our deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is his employer. And then this money is used to send biryani to Shaheen Bagh," Verma had told ANI. In the notice, Sisodia alleged that the BJP MP has made the allegations without making background checks, which had resulted in harm to the Deputy CM's "name, image, goodwill and reputation."

Meanwhile, Sisodia today said that he had no issue with the timing of the action against the alleged corrupt official and strict action must be taken against him to set an example. A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the Delhi, Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) officer, Gopal Krishna Madhav, Sisodia told ANI, "I got to know that an officer who is posted at GST and has been an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with me for 5 years has been arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakhs. What CBI did is right, strictest action should be taken to set an example." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Red Sox probe nearly completed; Nike launches Alphafly shoe and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.ATP roundup Monfils makes Montpellier quartersTop-seeded Gael Monfils survived a tough three-set match against fellow Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of ...

Auto-rickshaws in Ghaziabad to bear unique number as authorities aim to curb crime

The Ghaziabad authorities will allot unique number that will be painted on auto-rickshaws plying in the district to ensure that the drivers or miscreants posing as passengers do not get away after crime, a senior police official said on Fri...

2 Chinese vessels arrive at Haldia dock in West Bengal

Two Chinese vessels arrived at the Haldia Dock Complex of the Kolkata Port Trust on Friday after clearing mandatory checks, an official said. These are the first Chinese vessels to arrive after mandatory checks have been started by the por...

Cong MP complains to Speaker about being manhandled in Lok Sabha

Congress MP B Manickam Tagore on Friday complained to Speaker Om Birla about being manhandled in the house by MPs of the ruling BJP. My leader Rahul Gandhi was allotted a starred question today in the Lok Sabha regarding the Wayanad Medical...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020