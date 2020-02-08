Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram Madhav, RSS's Krishna Gopal cast vote at Jhandewalan polling station

RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal and BJP's senior leader Ram Madhav were among the early voters for Delhi Assembly seats, polling for which started from 8 am on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 08:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 08:30 IST
Ram Madhav, RSS's Krishna Gopal cast vote at Jhandewalan polling station
RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal and BJP's senior leader Ram Madhav at polling station in Jhandewalan on Saturday morning.. Image Credit: ANI

RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal and BJP's senior leader Ram Madhav were among the early voters for Delhi Assembly seats, polling for which started from 8 am on Saturday. The two leaders arrived at the polling station even before polling started and joined the queue outside.

Both the leaders cast their vote at a polling station near Jhandewalan, in Karol Bagh Assembly constituency. AAP has fielded its sitting MLA Vishesh Ravi from here. BJP's Yogendra Chandolia and Congress' Gaurav Dhanak are also contesting from this seat.

Over 1.4 crore people, who are eligible to vote in the Delhi Assembly election, will choose 70 MLAs today. Out of the total number of eligible voters -- 1,47,86,382 -- there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters.

As many as 13,571 polling stations have been created at 2,688 locations across the city. Out of these, 3,141 are critical polling stations and 144 are vulnerable polling stations. This time, 2,04,830 voters are above the age of 80, while 147 voters are above the age of 100. The oldest voter is 110-year-old Kalitara Mandal, a resident of Greater Kailash.

As many as 190 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the Delhi Assembly election today. Besides this, 19,000 Home Guards and 42,000 Delhi Police personnel are deployed at polling booths across the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Nasir Jamshed sentenced to 17 months in jail after admitting to PSL bribery charges

Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been sentenced to 17 months in jail for his role in the spot-fixing scandal in which he conspired to bribe fellow cricketers in the Pakistan Super League PSL. The 33-year-old, who was arrested along...

15 Kerala students stranded in China's Hubei reach Kochi

Fifteen students from the state who were stranded in Hubei province of China following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus have landed at the Cochin International Airport Limited and underwent a thermal screening for the infection, airpo...

Multiple software errors doomed Boeing crew capsule test

Washington, Feb 8 AFP Multiple software issues and a poor radio link doomed a test flight of Boeings crew capsule late last year, NASA said Friday, revealing for the first time a glitch that could have destroyed the spaceship on its re-entr...

Basic duty of every citizen to vote, says EAM Jaishankar after voting for Delhi polls

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was among the first voters to arrive at the polling station and exercise their democratic franchise for the assembly elections. Jaishankar cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020