Delhi needs same development like country, says Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that the national capital needs the same development as that of the country and expressed confidence that his party BJP will win over 45 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. "I believe that people will change the government in Delhi and will make BJP win. Delhi needs the same development as that of the nation. We will definitely win more than 45 seats," Javadekar told reporters here.

The city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, which won a landslide majority in the last elections, the BJP and the Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3. Congress didn't open its account. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping to retain power for the second consecutive term. Similarly, the BJP is hopeful to gain a majority by cashing in on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years at a stretch in Delhi under the leadership of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dixit till the party lost to AAP in 2015 polls, will be hoping for a revival. AAP is contesting on all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies -- two for JD-U and one for LJP. On the other hand, Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to its ally RJD. (ANI)

