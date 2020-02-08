BJP has not promised anything unrealistic: Gautam Gambhir

As polling began in the national capital today morning, former cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir said that his party has not promised anything which can be termed as unrealistic. He also launched an attack against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he has failed to deliver on his promises

"Ultimately the test is about knowing with whom the people want to align with. Whatever the BJP has promised is not unrealistic promises but are achievable. The BJP hasn't promised to make Delhi like London, Paris or New York, but the party will work on the basic development of the people," Gambhir told ANI. "Every election is a test and Delhi's test is the toughest as we are fighting against the person who is spreading lies about development. He failed to deliver on every promise he had made. The BJP hasn't been in power for 20 years and should get a chance as we really want to work for the Delhi," he added.

Polling for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am in the national capital amid tight security on Saturday. The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening. The city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, which won a landslide majority in the last elections, the BJP and the Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3. Congress didn't open its account.

Over 1.4 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly election. Out of the total number of eligible voters -- 1,47,86,382 -- there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters.

As many as 13,571 polling stations are there at 2,688 locations. Out of these, 3,141 are critical polling stations and 144 are vulnerable polling stations. 2,04,830 voters are above the age of 80, while 147 voters are above the age of 100.

To ensure peaceful and fair polling in all 70 constituencies, as many as 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed. Besides this, 19,000 Home Guards and 42,000 Delhi Police personnel will also be deployed. AAP is contesting on all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies -- two for JD-U and one for LJP. On the other hand, Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to its ally RJD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.