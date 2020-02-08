Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP has not promised anything unrealistic: Gautam Gambhir

As polling began in the national capital today morning, former cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir said that his party has not promised anything which can be termed as unrealistic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 12:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 12:19 IST
BJP has not promised anything unrealistic: Gautam Gambhir
Former cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir. Image Credit: ANI

As polling began in the national capital today morning, former cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir said that his party has not promised anything which can be termed as unrealistic. He also launched an attack against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he has failed to deliver on his promises

"Ultimately the test is about knowing with whom the people want to align with. Whatever the BJP has promised is not unrealistic promises but are achievable. The BJP hasn't promised to make Delhi like London, Paris or New York, but the party will work on the basic development of the people," Gambhir told ANI. "Every election is a test and Delhi's test is the toughest as we are fighting against the person who is spreading lies about development. He failed to deliver on every promise he had made. The BJP hasn't been in power for 20 years and should get a chance as we really want to work for the Delhi," he added.

Polling for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am in the national capital amid tight security on Saturday. The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening. The city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, which won a landslide majority in the last elections, the BJP and the Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3. Congress didn't open its account.

Over 1.4 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly election. Out of the total number of eligible voters -- 1,47,86,382 -- there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters.

As many as 13,571 polling stations are there at 2,688 locations. Out of these, 3,141 are critical polling stations and 144 are vulnerable polling stations. 2,04,830 voters are above the age of 80, while 147 voters are above the age of 100.

To ensure peaceful and fair polling in all 70 constituencies, as many as 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed. Besides this, 19,000 Home Guards and 42,000 Delhi Police personnel will also be deployed. AAP is contesting on all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies -- two for JD-U and one for LJP. On the other hand, Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to its ally RJD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

China's Wuhan opens another makeshift hospital to fight virus

The Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 700 people across the country opened another makeshift hospital on Saturday, providing 1,500 beds, state media reported. The first medical team has arrived...

Swimming-Olympic gold medalist Schoeman blames contamination for positive test

South African Olympic swimming gold medallist Roland Schoeman says he still has ambition to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Games despite serving a one-year suspension after testing positive for a banned substance. Governing body FINA said Schoem...

Raab seeks 'ambitious' Japan-Britain trade deal

Tokyo, Feb 8 AFP British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and his Japanese counterpart agreed Saturday to seek an ambitious, high standard trade accord matching Japans agreement with the EU. Raab is on a four-nation Asian tour in his first ma...

Chris Wood to star in 'Thirtysomething' sequel pilot

Actor Chris Wood has been roped in to play a pivotal role in ABC networks follow-up to Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwicks much-loved drama series Thirtysomething. The new show will follow an ensemble of new faces playing the grown-up childr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020