Left Menu
Development News Edition

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa casts votes in Chanakyapuri

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa and senior Congress leader Dr. Karan Singh cast their votes at a polling station in Chanakyapuri area on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 13:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 13:05 IST
Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa casts votes in Chanakyapuri
Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa while speaking to ANI on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa and senior Congress leader Dr. Karan Singh cast their votes at a polling station in Chanakyapuri area on Saturday. "It is extremely important for people not only to exercise their right to vote as a right but as a duty towards democracy. So, as an Election Commissioner, I hope that people will come out and exercise their right and also perform their duty towards democracy," said Lavasa while speaking to ANI.

On being asked about the polling stations in Shaheen Bagh declared as 'critical' Lavasa added that all due arrangements have been ensured in the area and polling is going on smoothly. "During the polling process, there is a standard procedure for the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and his staff to identify any area which is considered to be sensitive and classify it a sensitive area. For such areas, the Election Commission has prescribed and it ensures that due arrangements are made where people are allowed to cast their vote in a fair manner. Polling is going on smoothly," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh also exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Jangpura area here. Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP, and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won 3 seats. Congress did not open its account.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years at a stretch in Delhi under the leadership of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dixit till the party lost to AAP in 2015 polls, will be hoping for a revival. AAP is contesting on all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies -- two for JD-U and one for LJP. On the other hand, Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to its ally RJD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

'Cats' and its furry stars nominated for Razzie worst film awards

The widely panned movie musical Cats and four of its stars were nominated on Saturday for Razzie awards, an annual ritual that lampoons the worst of cinema. James Corden, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward received Razzie acting...

New virus has infected more than 34,800 people globally

Beijing, Feb 8 AP A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 34,800 people globally. The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Saturday in Beijing China 722 deaths and 34,546 confirmed cases on the main...

China's Wuhan opens another makeshift hospital to fight virus

The Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 700 people across the country opened another makeshift hospital on Saturday, providing 1,500 beds, state media reported. The first medical team has arrived...

Swimming-Olympic gold medalist Schoeman blames contamination for positive test

South African Olympic swimming gold medallist Roland Schoeman says he still has ambition to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Games despite serving a one-year suspension after testing positive for a banned substance. Governing body FINA said Schoem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020