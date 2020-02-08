Left Menu
BJP's Jnanendra expresses disappointment over K'taka cabinet expansion

BJP leader and four times legislator from Thirthahalli constituency, Araga Jnanendra has expressed disappointment over cabinet expansion in Karnataka government.

Araga Jnanendra. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader and four times legislator from Thirthahalli constituency, Araga Jnanendra has expressed disappointment over cabinet expansion in Karnataka government. Speaking to ANI, Jnanendra said, "There is no question on justice or injustice in the cabinet expansion, its reality and we should accept. I entered into politics with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in 1983. We both contested in the same year from BJP."

He continued, "I worked from the grass-root (level), built the party without expectations. Yes, I know the current situation, but the Chief Minister must consider my request for a cabinet berth. Yes, injustice (has been done) to senior BJP legislators in expansion. I have requested to Chief Minister to induct me in the cabinet and I hope it will be done in the coming days." As part of Karnataka cabinet expansion, 10 MLAs including Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, and BA Basavaraja took oath as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Yediyurappa and Governor Vajubhai Vala were present at the event. Karnataka MLAs Shivaram Hebbar, BC Patil, K Gopalaiah, ST Somashekar, and Narayana Gowda also took oath as Cabinet Ministers. Chief Minister Yediyurappa had proposed names of 10 MLAs to Governor Vajubhai Vala, for inducting them in the state cabinet.

The names of the ten MLAs are -- ST Somashekar, Ramesh Laxmanrao Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, BA (Byrathi) Basavaraj, Arabail Hebbar Shivaram, Hasavanagowda C Patil, K Gopalaiah, Narayana Gowda and Shrimant Balasaheb Patil. It should be noted that many MLAs had won the by-polls on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket in December last year after switching loyalties from the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) and Congress.

In the December 5, by-polls held in 15 Assembly constituencies, the BJP had won 12, while Congress managed to bag only two. One seat was won by an Independent candidate. The JDS drew a blank. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

