Anti-CAA protesters, BJP supporters clash at Kolkata book fair

A scuffle broke out between anti-CAA protesters and BJP supporters on Saturday, after a senior saffron party leader visited a stall at the Kolkata book fair here. The two sides exchanged blows after West Bengal BJP leader Rahul Sinha entered the stall at the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair around 4.30 pm.

A section of Left-backed students surrounded Sinha when he visited the counter, and raised slogans against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Police confirmed the incident and said a number of protesters were detained.

BJP supporters claimed that one of them suffered injuries in the tussle. "The people have discarded them (the Left parties). We are not fools to allow them to steal the limelight by getting into a fight with them. Our fight is with the TMC," Sinha, who left the venue after the incident, said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

