Delhi records voter turnout of 57 pc till 6 pm; figure likely to rise: Poll official

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 57.06 pc till 6 pm, even as polling at some booths was underway and the figure is likely to rise, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said on Saturday.

Polling officially ends at 6 pm. But voters, who enter polling stations till 6 pm, are allowed to cast their vote.

Singh said there were long queues at many polling booths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

