Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veteran RSS ideologue P Parameswaran passes away; PM, others condole

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 00:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 00:10 IST
Veteran RSS ideologue P Parameswaran passes away; PM, others condole

P Parameswaran, veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue, thinker and a prolific writer, died early Sunday at Ottappalam in Kerala, Sangh Parivar sources said. The 93-year-old founder-director of the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, established to promote "nationalist thoughts" among Keralites, breathed his last at 12.10 am while undergoing Ayurvedic treatment at Ottappalam in Palakkad district, the sources said.

A leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Parameswaran, who had worked with the likes of Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani during the Sangh days, was honoured with Padma Shri in 2004 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018. His mortal remains were brought to Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram in Thiruvananthapuram late on Sunday night for the leaders and workers of the Sangh Parivar and other political parties to pay their tribute.

The body will be kept there till Monday 6 am and will then be taken to the Mahatma Ayyankali Hall where people can pay their last respects. The cremation will be held on Monday afternoon at his native Muhamma town in Alappuzha district, Sangh leaders said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the host of leaders who condoled the death of Parameswaran. Modi described the late leader as a "proud and dedicated son of Bharat Mata" who devoted his life to "India's cultural awakening", while Khan said he inspired society through insightful speeches and writings on Indian thought.

"Shri P Parameswaran was a proud and dedicated son of Bharat Mata. His was a life devoted to India's cultural awakening, spiritual regeneration and serving the poorest of the poor. Parameswaran Ji's thoughts were prolific and his writings were outstanding.He was indomitable!" Modi tweeted. Governor Khan in a tweet said: "Deeply grieved by the sad demise of P Parameswar-Ji, Director, Bharatiya VicharaKendram. With endearing politeness and accomplished scholarship, he inspired society through insightful speeches & writings on Indian thought. My heartfelt condolences."

Condoling the demise of Parameswaran, Vijayan said he was an ideologue who dedicated his life for the ideology he believed in. Shah in a tweet said: "Saddened to learn about the demise of senior Pracharak and Padma Vibhushan P. Parameswaran ji. He was a great social reformer and a true nationalist who devoted his entire life in the service of nation & humanity. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the society. Om Shanti."

Noting that Parameswaran's writings and thoughts on social, cultural, religious and national issues were unparalleled, he said the late leader's contribution in restoring democracy during the emergency will always be remembered. Fondly called as Parameswar ji by the Sangh Parivar leaders, he was a prolific writer, poet, researcher and a widely-respected RSS ideologue.

He was the Bharatiya Jana Sangh's secretary (1967-1971) and vice-president (1971-1977), as well as the director of the Deendayal Research Institute (1977-1982), New Delhi. Born in Muhamma, he joined the RSS during his student days.

During the Emergency days, he courted arrest as part of an all-India Satyagraha and was jailed for 16 months. Post-Emergency, he distanced himself from day-to-day politics and entirely focused his energy on laying a strong foundation for RSS ideology in Kerala and other parts of the country through his writings, teachings and discourses.

In 1982, he set up the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram with the aim of national reconstruction through study and research. He travelled the length and breadth of Kerala, held closed-door meetings and attracted scores of youths into the Sangh Parivar fold in the state dominated by the Left and the Congress.

Earlier in the day, Parameswaran's body was kept at the RSS headquarters in Kochi where hundreds of people, including leaders and workers of the Sangh Parivar and other political parties, paid their last respects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 2-Deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak surpass deaths from SARS

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon withdraws from Barcelona's Mobile World Congress tech conference over coronavirus - El Mundo

Amazon AMZN.O withdrew on Sunday from attending an international telecoms conference in Barcelona later this month because of the new coronavirus. Several Spanish media outlets, including El Mundo, said the online retailer confirmed that du...

What we know about the mass shooter in Thailand

At least 29 people were killed and dozens were wounded in an 18-hour shooting spree in northeastern Thailand that ended in an overnight standoff at a busy shopping mall.What is known about the attacker The shooter has been identified by au...

Soccer-Sociedad bemoan Barca dominance of women's game after 10-1 drubbing

The coach of Real Sociedads womens team has warned of the danger of Barcelonas side getting ever more powerful after his team was hammered 10-1 by the Catalans in the first-ever Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. Sociedad lifted the domesti...

Pacers aim to stop skid at home vs. Nets

Slow starts and fourth-quarter struggles have resulted in a five-game losing streak for the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers hope to solve both issues and snap their skid Monday night when they host the Brooklyn Nets, whom they beat decisively tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020