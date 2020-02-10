Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Merkel protegee Kramp-Karrenbauer won't run for chancellor - source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 17:53 IST
UPDATE 3-Merkel protegee Kramp-Karrenbauer won't run for chancellor - source
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

The woman who had been expected to become Germany's next chancellor has decided not to run for the top job, a source in her Christian Democratic party (CDU) said on Monday, throwing into confusion the race to succeed Angela Merkel.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is a CDU leader and a protegee of the chancellor but has faced growing doubts over her ability to replace Merkel, who has led Germany for 15 years but plans to stand down at the next federal election, due in autumn 2021. Last week Kramp-Karrenbauer's inability to impose discipline on the CDU in the eastern state of Thuringia dealt a fresh blow to her credibility.

The regional CDU branch defied her by backing a local leader helped into office by the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD), thereby shattering a postwar consensus among established parties of shunning the far-right. Kramp-Karrenbauer's decision not to run for chancellor leaves a big question mark over Germany's future direction just as its economy, the world's fourth-largest, flirts with recession and as the European Union struggles to define itself after Brexit.

Merkel has loomed large on the global stage since 2005, helping to steer the EU through the eurozone crisis and opening Germany's doors to migrants fleeing wars in the Middle East in 2015 - a move that still divides the bloc and her country. Sigmar Gabriel, a former leader of the Social Democrats (SPD), a junior partner in Germany's ruling coalition, told the mass-selling daily Bild he expected a snap federal election as the two main parties - Merkel's conservative bloc and the SPD - are struggling to unite their different factions.

But analysts played down that risk. "This is largely a CDU internal issue," said Holger Schmieding at Berenbank. "None of the candidates to succeed AKK (Kramp-Karrenbauer) toys with the idea of leaving the coalition with the center-left SPD and/or triggering snap elections."

He put the risk of the SPD quitting the coalition early at no more than 25%. RIVALS CIRCLE

Kramp-Karrenbauer, 57, won a vote in December 2018 to succeed Merkel as CDU leader, though many remained unconvinced of her leadership credentials. The far-right scandal in Thuringia proved to be the last straw for Kramp-Karrenbauer, whose ratings plummeted last year after a number of public gaffes, including poking fun at trans-gender people in a light-hearted carnival speech.

Her erstwhile rivals for the party leadership - Friedrich Merz and Jens Spahn - have been circling with intent. Businessman Merz has quit asset manager Blackrock to focus more on politics and Spahn, now health minister has cut a dynamic figure during the coronavirus crisis, jetting to Paris and London to coordinate the European and G7 response.

On Monday, shortly after news broke of Kramp-Karrenbauer's plan to step aside, Merz tweeted: "Now's the right time to provide impetus via economic and financial policy measures." He said cutting taxes would boost private households' purchasing power and the ability of companies to invest.

Spahn and Markus Soeder, leader of the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the CSU, both said they respected Kramp-Karrenbauer's decision and stressed that the cohesion of their conservative alliance was now essential. The CDU source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Kramp-Karrenbauer would remain party chair until another candidate for chancellor has been found.

She believes the same person should serve as both chancellor and party leader and will organize a process in the summer to fill both roles, the source added. Kramp-Karrenbauer wants to remain as Germany's defense minister and Merkel supports her on that, a German government spokesman said.

Alexander Gauland, honorary chairman of the far-right AfD, said Kramp-Karrenbauer had failed to implement the CDU's policy of ostracising the AfD and added that such an approach was unrealistic in the long-term. "Its party base has long since recognized this and has thrown the CDU, with its policy of exclusion, into chaos," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon moves Karnataka HC seeking stay on CCI probe order

E-commerce giant Amazon on Monday moved the Karnataka High Court seeking a stay on the investigation ordered by the Competition Commission of India CCI against the company for alleged violations of provisions of competition laws. In its ple...

Over 1.97 lakh passengers from 1818 flights screened for coronavirus: Dr Harsh Vardhan

As a part of measures to prevent cases of coronavirus, over 1.97 lakh passengers from 1,818 flights have been screened so far, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. Making a suo moto statement, he noted th...

Anti-CAA protesters scuffle with police as march from Jamia to Parliament stopped

Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students and residents of nearby Jamia Nagar on Monday refused to end their protest against the CAA and insisted on marching to Parliament, clambering over barricades before finally digging in their heels an...

Delay in supply of Russian equipment delayed construction of aircraft carrier: Govt

Delay in getting certain aviation equipment from Russia pushed back the deadline for construction of Indias first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, according to the government. Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020