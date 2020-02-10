Left Menu
NHRC notice to UP govt after Cong sought action against 'police atrocities' on anti-CAA protesters

The NHRC has sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government days after a Congress delegation led by senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met top officials of the rights panel and sought action against alleged police atrocities on anti-CAA protesters in the state, an official said on Monday. The Congress on January 27 moved the National Human Rights Commission demanding action against alleged police atrocities on the protesters in the state, claiming that victims have been made accused in case-related FIRs and no police officer has been named.

The delegation had met the NHRC chairperson and other senior officials, and made a detailed 31-page representation which included videos and photographs as "evidence" of alleged atrocities and human rights violations in the state. After the meeting, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the UP government has "gone to war against its own people" and urged the NHRC to act decisively to protect the "constitutional rights of our citizens".

"The NHRC has taken cognisance of the issue after a Congress delegation visited the commission recently and me the top officials. A notice has been issued to the chief secretary in this connection and response has been sought in six weeks," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

