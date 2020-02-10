BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

The BJP on Monday issued a three-line whip to all its Rajya Sabha members, asking them to be present in the House tomorrow and "support the stand of the government". Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply in the House on Budget 2020 at 4 pm tomorrow.

Earlier, it was announced that there would be no lunch break in the upper House on Tuesday. The first part of Parliament's Budget Session will conclude tomorrow. Parliament will resume from March 2 after a recess. (ANI)

