People gave befitting reply to BJP's politics of 'hate and violence': CPI(M)
People of Delhi have given a befitting reply to the BJP's "politics of hate and violence," CPI(M) said on Tuesday as it congratulated Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party for a resounding win. According to the Election Commission (EC), the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 57 seats while the BJP on ahead in 13.
"Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal @AamAadmiParty and the people of Delhi who have given a befitting reply to BJP's politics of hate and violence. Union ministers called for 'gaalis' and 'golis'. People have given their answer," said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a tweet. He also said national security means securing lives, livelihoods, education and health and that "abuse and threats to shoot down the electorate in the face of a serious economic crisis in the country, jobs loss, democracy in tatters, all got a fitting rebuff."
"BJP’s top leaders, its ministers and MPs cannot be allowed to get away with incitements and threats to murder. Last time such an atmosphere of hate & violence was generated, Gandhiji was assassinated," he said.
