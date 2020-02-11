PM Modi congratulates Kejriwal for victory in Delhi polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for their landslide a victory in the Delhi assembly polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for their landslide a victory in the Delhi assembly polls.
"Congratulations to AAP and Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.
The results have been declared for 48 seats till 6:36 pm. AAP has bagged 43 seats, while the BJP has won five. The Congress has failed to open its account so far. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Delhi
- Kejriwal
- AAP
- BJP
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to hold three public rallies in Delhi today
Delhi air quality plunges to 'very poor', AQI at 336
Air India privatisation: Employee unions to meet in Delhi
SP Chief exudes confidence of AAP sweeping Delhi polls
Kejriwal must tell Delhi why is he supporting those who want to break India: Nadda