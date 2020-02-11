PM Modi congratulates Kejriwal for victory in Delhi polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for their landslide a victory in the Delhi assembly polls.

"Congratulations to AAP and Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

The results have been declared for 48 seats till 6:36 pm. AAP has bagged 43 seats, while the BJP has won five. The Congress has failed to open its account so far. (ANI)

