Providing quality education real patriotism: Victorious Sisodia takes swipe at BJP

People of Delhi have explained the "true" meaning of nationalism through their mandate, AAP's Manish Sisodia said after his victory in the assembly poll, as he took a jibe at the BJP whose campaign revolved around "nationalism" and other related issues. "Being in government and providing quality education is real patriotism," the outgoing deputy chief minister, and one of AAP's prominent faces, tweeted after defeating his BJP rival from the Patparganj seat.

Sisodia, who won the seat for a third term, alleged the BJP indulged in the "politics of hate, but people refused to be divided". "I am happy to have won the Patparganj seat again. The BJP indulged in politics of hate. But I thank the people of Patparganj. Today, Delhi's people have chosen a government which works for them. They have explained the true meaning of nationalism through their mandate," he told reporters.

He later took to Twitter to explain what patriotism meant for him. "Heartiest thanks Delhi for respecting five years of work, for respecting education. Being in government and providing quality education is real patriotism". Sisodia, who was the Deputy Chief Minister and led the outgoing AAP government's education reforms agenda, defeated BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi by a margin of over 3,500 votes.

The initial trends saw a seasaw battle between Sisodia and Negi. In 2013, Sisodia had won by a margin of 11,000 votes and in 2015 by over 28,000.

Before the polling date, BJP candidate Kapil Mishra had tweeted, "India vs Pakistan 8th February Delhi. There will a contest on Delhi Roads between India and Pakistan on February 8." Mishra lost. On January 28, senior BJP leaders from various states, including former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, had slammed the ruling AAP and dubbed the February 8 Assembly polls in the national capital as a fight between "nationalism" and "anarchy".

