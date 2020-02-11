Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP won Delhi polls due to freebies, says BJP's Vijayvargiya

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 19:29 IST
AAP won Delhi polls due to freebies, says BJP's Vijayvargiya

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said "freebies" given out by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led to its massive victory in the Delhi Assembly polls. The BJP is headed for a crushing defeat at the hands of the ruling AAP in the Delhi polls with trends showing the Arvind Kejriwal-led party well on its way to win more than 60 seats in the 70-member Legislative Assembly.

Talking to reporters here about the Delhi poll outcome, Vijayvargiya said, "The issue was about freebies. Kejriwal will say from where the issue of development came into the elections? Freebies announced, especially during the last six months, in Delhi have had an impact on these elections." Queried on whether the BJP's defeat also stemmed from the party not projecting a CM candidate, he said it was a matter of discussion, though he added "We have formed governments even in the states where we had not declared a CM face during the poll campaign." "We have formed governments in Haryana and Tripura," he pointed out.

The BJP's general secretary in-charge of West Bengal claimed his party would win elections in the Mamata Banerjee- ruled state (slated in 2021) as well without projecting anyone as CM candidate. He said the BJP would brainstorm on the poll defeat in the national capital though he claimed the party's performance this time was "very good" when compared to 2015. The BJP had bagged three Assembly seats five years ago.

Speaking on the recent controversy in Madhya Pradesh over the religious status of tribals in connection with the Census exercise, Vijayvargiya alleged the Kamal Nath-led Congress government was trying to divide the Hindu community. "There is a huge political conspiracy behind the propaganda in the state that tribals are not Hindus.

Somewhere, the instruction of Congress president Sonia Gandhi is working behind it," the former Madhya Pradesh minister alleged. The Congress in the state has accused the RSS of trying to get tribals counted as Hindus in the Census..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar erupt in joy; AAP's Amanatullah Khan lead by 81k votes

Residents at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of the anti-CAA protest, on Tuesday celebrated the stupendous success of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi Assembly elections as many here offered free food and biriyani to mark the partys victory. AA...

SCENARIOS- Germany may face early Merkel exit, election after protegee stands aside

Chancellor Angela Merkels plan for an orderly succession is in ruins and the chances of an early election in Germany have risen after her conservative protegee, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, gave up her ambitions for the top job. Merkels Chri...

Ballarpur Industries Q3 net loss widens to Rs 766.12 cr

Paper and paper products manufacturer Ballarpur Industries on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 766.12 crore in the third quarter ended December. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 152.23 crore in the third qu...

Delhi L-G congratulates Kejriwal for poll victory

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Tuesday extended greetings to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his partys astounding victory in the Delhi Assembly polls.Congratulations and best wishes to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020