Don't get disheartened by defeat, reads poster at BJP office on result day

As the Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi assembly elections restricting the BJP to a single digit, posters were seen at the saffron party office here featuring its leader Amit Shah's pictures with a message that the party neither becomes arrogant with victory nor gets disheartened with defeat. The posters at the BJP's Delhi unit office carried the message "Vijay se hum anhakari nahi hote, haar se hum hatash nahi hote (Victory doesn't make us arrogant, and defeat doesn't dishearten us)."

Shah was the force behind the BJP's high octane campaign in the national capital, where the party had deployed more than 200 of its MPs, Union ministers and many chief ministers. The BJP's entire campaign revolved around the ongoing anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, with Shah in the forefront.

This is perhaps one of the rare posters in which the BJP has mentioned about defeat, that too on an election result day, with the picture of one of its most prominent leaders. As per the latest election commission data, the AAP has won 51 seats and is leading in 11 out of total 70 seats. The BJP has won six and is leading in two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.