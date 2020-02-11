New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DEL141 DL-POLLS-VOTE SHARE Delhi polls: AAP holds on to its vote share; BJP's second-best show, Cong's worst New Delhi: The AAP held on to the nearly 54 per cent votes it had got in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, while the BJP bagged its second best of 38.5 per cent votes in Assembly elections in Delhi and the Congress registered its worst-ever performance with its vote share slipping to four per cent.

DES28 HR-DELHI POLLS-VIJ AAP's Delhi win a victory of freebies: Vij Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday described the AAP win in the Delhi Assembly elections as a victory of freebies. DES40 HR-DL-POLLS-TANWAR Delhi polls: People have rejected BJP, Cong, voted for third alternative, says former Haryana Cong chief Tanwar Chandigarh: With the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party poised for a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar on Tuesday said people have rejected both the BJP and the Congress, and opted for a third alternative.

DES29 PB-DELHI RESULTS-AAP We were zero earlier, are zero now, so it's a BJP defeat not ours: Cong leader Chandigarh: Congress leader and Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on Tuesday said his party was not defeated in the Delhi election as its tally remained at zero like in 2015, and so it was the BJP's loss. NRG8 JK-MEHBOOBA Mehbooba congratulates Kejriwal for AAP's victory in Delhi assembly polls Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday congratulated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on his party's victory in Delhi Assembly elections.

DES32 JK-LD INTERNET Maqbool Bhat's death anniv: Mobile internet snapped in Kashmir, restored later Srinagar: Authorities on Tuesday snapped mobile internet services in Kashmir as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order disturbance on the 26th death anniversary of JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, officials said. DES22 JK-NIA-SAROORI Cong leader produces himself before NIA for questioning in Jammu Jammu: Senior Congress leader and former minister G M Saroori on Tuesday produced himself before the National Investigation Agency here for questioning in connection with a series of terrorist attacks in Kishtwar district.

DES26 UP-AMU-MARCH AMU students march against police action on anti-CAA protesters in Kanpur Aligarh (UP): Hundreds of Aligarh Muslim University students, who included a large number of girls, took out a candle-light march inside the campus in protest against the police action on anti-citizenship law protesters in Kanpur and on Jamia Millia Islamia students in Delhi. DES16 UP-TEACHER-SHAHEEN BAGH Saharanpur teacher claims threat to life after Shaheen Bagh visit Saharanpur: A teacher in Saharanpur on Tuesday claimed threat to her life after nearly 200 local residents entered the school campus and protested against her visit to Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

DES23 RJ-ASSEMBLY-CHHAPAAK Raj opposition boycotts Question Hour over Deepika's Chhapaak Jaipur: Opposition members boycotted the Question Hour in Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday after the Speaker expunged a question by a BJP member on Chhapaak actor Deepika Padukone. DES35 RJ-ASSEMBLY-SAMBHAR LAKE BJP moves motion against notification allowing commercial activities in Sambhar Lake area Jaipur: The Opposition BJP moved an adjournment motion in the Rajasthan assembly against a notification issued by the state government to carry out commercial activities in the Sambhar Salt Lake catchment area..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.