German conservative lawmakers back compromise on 5G - sources

Lawmakers from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling conservatives have backed a position paper on 5G mobile networks that recommends tougher rules on foreign vendors while stopping short of banning China's Huawei , sources said.

The document was drafted by Christian Democrat leaders to address the concerns of party rebels who see Huawei as a threat to national security. It is intended to lay the ground for Merkel's coalition government to adopt a common position on 5G after months of divisive debate.

